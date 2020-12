YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a house fire believed to have started when a dog house heater failed during a snowstorm was thought to be under control Monday night, only to flare up early Tuesday and destroy a rural South Dakota home.

The Yankton Fire Department said the electrical fire that began in the dog house about 7 p.m. Monday engulfed a shed, spread to the side of the house and settled into the attic. The fire also burned through a propane line attached to a 125-gallon tank.