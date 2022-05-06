Fire-ravaged New Mexico villages cling to faith, ‘querencia’ FELICIA FONSECA, Associated Press May 6, 2022 Updated: May 6, 2022 2:49 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of17 This May 4, 2022 image courtesy of Laura Paskus shows the silhouette of a cross amid smokey skies where hundreds of firefighters are battling a massive wildfire burning in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains near the community of Las Vegas, New Mexico. (Laura Paskus via AP) Laura Paskus/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 An electronic sign outside a business in Las Vegas, New Mexico, on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, asks passersby to "Pray for Rain" as a massive wildfire spreads in the nearby mountains. Many New Mexico families are deep-rooted not only in the land but in their faith. As the largest wildfire burning in the U.S. marches across the high alpine forests and grasslands of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, they've pleaded with God for intervention in the form of rain and calm winds, and protection for their neighbors and beloved landscape. Thomas Peipert/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 This April 14, 2017, photo provided by Fidel Trujillo shows a group praying at the foot of a cross on Good Friday in Holman, New Mexico. Residents of the community were forced to evacuate because of a wildfire that has marched across 258 square miles of high alpine forest and grasslands at the southern tip of the Rocky Mountains. (Fidel Trujillo via AP) Show More Show Less
5 of17 This 2009 photo provided by Felicia Ortiz shows Ortiz, far left, her father Carlos and her sister Vanessa inside the Santo Niño church in Rociada, New Mexico. A wildfire that is burning at the southern tip of the Rocky Mountains has destroyed property Ortiz owns in northern New Mexico and her childhood home nearby. (Felicia Ortiz via AP) AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 Crosses and religious quotes adorn the walls of Martina Gonzales' Las Vegas, New Mexico home on Tuesday, May, 3, 2022. Many New Mexico families are deep-rooted not only in the land but in their faith. As the largest wildfire burning in the U.S. marches across the high alpine forests and grasslands of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, they've pleaded with God for intervention in the form of rain and calm winds, and protection for their neighbors and beloved landscape. Thomas Peipert/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 This undated photo provided by Felicia Ortiz shows the inside of the Santo Niño church in Rociada, New Mexico. A wildfire that is burning at the southern tip of the Rocky Mountains has destroyed property Ortiz owns in northern New Mexico and her childhood home nearby. (Felicia Ortiz via AP) AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 This undated photo provided by Fidel Trujillo shows Trujillo, far right, stopping to say a prayer in the forest near Ledoux, New Mexico, with his sons, Joseph, far left, and Jace. Residents of the community were forced to evacuate because of a wildfire that has marched across 258 square miles of high alpine forest and grasslands at the southern tip of the Rocky Mountains. (Fidel Trujillo via AP) Show More Show Less
11 of17 This undated photo provided by Fidel Trujillo shows his sons, Joseph on the left, and Jace walking down a road in Mora, New Mexico. Residents of the tiny town were forced to evacuate because of a wildfire that has marched across 258 square miles of high alpine forest and grasslands at the southern tip of the Rocky Mountains. Fidel Trujillo/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 This undated photo provided by Fidel Trujillo shows his sons, Joseph and Jace, with their grandfather Harold Nolan on Nolan’s ranch in El Carmen, New Mexico. Nolan’s home, barn and a storage shed on the property survived in a wildfire that has marched across 258 square miles of high alpine forest and grasslands at the southern tip of the Rocky Mountains. Show More Show Less
14 of17 This undated photo provided by Scott Zunker shows the San José mission church in Ledoux, N.M. Residents of the community were forced to evacuate because of a wildfire that has marched across 258 square miles of high alpine forest and grasslands at the southern tip of the Rocky Mountains. (Scott Zunker via AP) Picasa/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 This April 2, 2021, photo provided by Fidel Trujillo shows the exterior of the San Isidro morada, a meeting space for a Catholic brotherhood, in Holman, New Mexico. Residents of the community were forced to evacuate because of a wildfire that has marched across 258 square miles of high alpine forest and grasslands at the southern tip of the Rocky Mountains. (Fidel Trujillo via AP) Show More Show Less
17 of17
Eileen Celestina Garcia raced down the mountain that overlooks her parents’ ranch home in northern New Mexico where friends and family have gathered for decades and where she has sat countless times among the stillness of the Ponderosa pines.
A wildfire was raging and Garcia knew she had just minutes to reach her parents and ensure they evacuated in time. Her hands grazed the trees as she spoke to them, thinking the least she could do is offer them gratitude and prayer in case they weren't there when she returned.
Written By
FELICIA FONSECA