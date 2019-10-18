Fire leaves Ridgefield home ‘uninhabitable’

No one was hurt but a home was left “uninhabitable” by a fire at 70 Pumping Station Road, according to Assistant Fire Chief Mickey Grasso.

About 30 firefighters and trucks from Ridgefield, South Salem, Pound Ridge and Vista responded to the call that came in at 8:52 Thursday night, Oct. 17.

“There’s extensive damage to the house,” Grasso said.

“The fire was under control within about half an hour into the incident, and we left there about 11:30,” Grasso said.

“We left a tanker with a crew there in case there was any rekindle, but there was not.”

The call came in from the homeowners, who Grasso said he believes are now staying with neighbors.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

“The fire is under investigation by the fire marshal’s office,” Grasso said. “It apparently started in an office area inside the home. They called 911 and stated they had a fire in the house. They were advised to evacuate.”

The Ridgefield Fire Department responded with five fire engines — two of them tankers — and both paid and volunteer personnel. They were supported by tankers and crews from three departments — Vista, South Salem and Pound Ridge — in neighboring New York State.