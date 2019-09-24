Fire destroys Detroit senior apartments; at least 4 injured

DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say four people at a senior citizens apartment complex in Detroit had what were described as minor injuries following a fire that gutted the building.

The fire at The Reverend Ann Johnson Elderly Apartments on the city's east side was reported Monday night.

Detroit Fire Department Deputy Commissioner David Fornell says officials were working to make sure everyone who was at the building was accounted for. He says most of the 54 units were occupied, and some residents may have had guests. He says residents included people on oxygen and in wheelchairs.

The Detroit News reports four tenants had minor injuries, a firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion and two police officers suffered smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.