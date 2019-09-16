Fire chief: Ridgefielders can utilize free smoke detector campaign

Smoke detectors save lives.

And thanks to the American Red Cross’ Home Fire Campaign, which has installed 100,000 free smoke alarms in communities across the country, Ridgefield residents can feel better about fire safety.

“Early detection and notification of a possible fire allows occupants to escape from a fire before they become trapped or overcome by smoke,” said Ridgefield Fire Chief Jerry Myers.

Chief Myers recommends that all homes have working smoke detectors.

“We are sometimes able to help out by providing smoke detectors but we are limited as most of them come to us from grants and donations,” he said. “This partnership with the American Red Cross will bring the full resources of the American Red Cross to bear on this very important program.

“It will also reduce the amount of time spent by our firefighters installing smoke detectors making them available for emergency responses faster,” the fire chief continued. “The Red Cross is a welcome partner in our fight to keep Ridgefield safe.”

To learn more about the Connecticut Home Fire Campaign visit redcross.org/local/connecticut/about-us/our-work/home-fire-campaign.