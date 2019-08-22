Fire burns Los Angeles residential structure

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Fire Department says two people were pulled in grave condition from a burning residential building.

The fire erupted around 1:20 a.m. Thursday in a one-story home in the Exposition Park area and arriving firefighters received reports of people still inside.

Fire spokesman Nicholas Prange says a search team was pulling one person out of the back door when they found a second person just inside the rear exit. Both were given CPR and hospitalized.

At least eight adults and four children were displaced by the fire and the Red Cross was called in to assist them.

A firefighter suffered minor smoke inhalation and was taken to a hospital as a precaution.