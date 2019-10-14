Final hurt firefighter out of hospital after Maine explosion

FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) — The last of the firefighters injured in a deadly building explosion in Maine has been released from the hospital.

Maine Medical Center said Sunday that Capt. Scott Baxter has been discharged to a rehabilitation facility. The explosion destroyed the LEAP Inc. building in Farmington and hospitalized six firefighters.

Another firefighter, 68-year-old Capt. Michael Bell, was killed in the blast. The Portland Press Herald reports that LEAP maintenance manager Larry Lord was also injured and is being treated at a hospital in Boston.

The State Fire Marshal's Office found that propane leaking from a line under a parking lot caused the explosion. It's still undetermined what caused the leak itself or the spark that led to the blast.