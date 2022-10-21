Final defendant in fake military gear scheme gets 2 years

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The third and final defendant in an illegal scheme to supply $20 million worth of substandard counterfeit clothing and gear made in China to the U.S. military has been sentenced to two years in prison, federal prosecutors said.
Terry Roe, 49, of Burlington, North Dakota, was the manager of a supplier that purchased the counterfeit apparel from the other members of the conspiracy and acted as the point of contact with supply personnel at military bases, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Rhode Island.