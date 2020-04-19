Fight at off-duty Milwaukee officer's house injures man

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say a fight involving an off-duty police officer has sent a 25-year-old man to the hospital.

The Milwaukee Police Department responded to a battery complaint at a home on Sunday morning. Police say the injured man was unresponsive at the scene. The Milwaukee man suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. The off-duty officer was not hurt.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports crime scene tape cordoned off the home owned by a Milwaukee police officer. Police did not identity the off-duty officer, but said he is 32 years old with more than 13 years of service. He’s been placed on administrative duty.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office is investigating.