Fight at Henderson Olive Garden leaves officer injured

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — A Henderson police officer suffered minor injuries after responding to an altercation involving a worker at an Olive Garden restaurant.

KVVU-TV reports the incident happened Sunday afternoon when a man allegedly battered an employee.

Police say officers attempted to take the man in custody and a struggle occurred.

The suspect and one officer both were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities did not release any additional information.