Fight at Henderson Olive Garden leaves officer injured
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — A Henderson police officer suffered minor injuries after responding to an altercation involving a worker at an Olive Garden restaurant.
KVVU-TV reports the incident happened Sunday afternoon when a man allegedly battered an employee.
Police say officers attempted to take the man in custody and a struggle occurred.
The suspect and one officer both were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities did not release any additional information.
