Fictional movie band 'The Wonders' hold 25-year reunion

ERIE, Pa. (AP) \u2014 Mary Benjamin was feeling giddy. In a matter of minutes, she\u2019d be face-to-face with The Wonders \u2014 or at least, the actors who portrayed the fictional rock band from the 1996 film \u201cThat Thing You Do!\u201d Sporting a Wonders T-shirt and carrying a handful of posters and pens, Benjamin, 34, admitted she was only 10 years old when the movie hit the big screen. Nonetheless, she\u2019s remained \u201cobsessed\u201d by it. So much so that when the Erie Seawolves hosted a Wonders 25-year reunion on a recent Saturday at UPMC Park, she traveled more than seven hours from the Hudson Valley area, north of New York City, to attend. \u201cThere really is a whole fandom to this movie,\u201d Benjamin said. \u201cIt\u2019s about the music. The fun. The hope.\u201d It\u2019s also about Erie. While 25 years have passed since The Wonders \u201crode the Billboard charts,\u201d Erie residents still consider the band \u2014 which, in the movie, hailed from Erie \u2014 a beloved part of the city\u2019s pop culture history. \u201cThe fans in Erie have embraced (the film) as their own and that\u2019s something that never really happened in my career,\u201d said Tom Everett Scott, who portrayed the band\u2019s drummer Guy \u2018Shades\u2019 Patterson. \u201cThis was also my first movie. I was 25 years old. And Tom Hanks, my idol, who was directing, picked me out of a crowd of actors. So anything else that\u2019s happened afterward has been icing on the cake. And coming to Erie is a very special icing.\u201d Steve Zahn, who portrayed Leonard \u2018Lenny\u2019 Haise, the band\u2019s lead guitarist, agreed, saying the lasting fan support from Erie is a true testament to the movie\u2019s quality. \u201cSuccess at the box office is not a good example of how to determine a hit, it\u2019s really longevity,\u201d he said. \u201cI\u2019ve done movies that were hits but nothing like this. This wasn\u2019t a hit. We didn\u2019t make an exorbitant amount of money. But it\u2019s a hit because it\u2019s lasted over time.\u201d \u201cThat Thing You Do!,\u201d which tells the story of four young men in 1964 who form a band and achieve success on the back of a catchy tune \u2014 the movie\u2019s namesake \u2014 wasn\u2019t filmed in Erie but rather in the town of Orange, California, which was converted to look like a 60s-era Erie. Johnathon Schaech, who portrayed lead singer James \u201cJimmy\u201d Mattingly II, said Erie was more symbolic, the \u201cessence of a small town\u201d that people could relate to. \u201cErie has always represented \u2018my small town,\u2019 and the movie is about pursuing a dream that takes you away,\u201d he said. \u201cThere comes a day in everyone\u2019s life where the dream that you dream becomes \u2018that thing you do.\u2019\u201d Ethan Embry, who portrayed \u201cT.B. Player,\u201d the band\u2019s bass player, could not attend Saturday\u2019s reunion due to health and safety protocols associated with a television series he\u2019s filming. Embry did appear via Zoom, however, during the reunion\u2019s panel discussion, in which he expressed his gratitude to the fans. The panel discussion, led by SeaWolves broadcaster Greg Gania before a crowd of roughly 100 fans, involved several questions, mostly from Twitter fans, asking about Tom Hanks; keepsakes taken from the movie set; fan encounters; and casting and rehearsal anecdotes. Zahn talked about improvisation and how his quip during a card game scene \u2014 \u201cYou got to be quick with me. I\u2019m from Erie, Pa.\u201d \u2014 was improvised on the spot. Scott said he was sent \u201cboxes of VHS tapes\u201d about Erie shortly after he was cast that included old commercials and news from WJET-TV, a memory that drew cheers and laughs from the crowd. Following the discussion, the actors participated in a meet-and-greet with the fans and later threw out the first pitch of the SeaWolves game. The SeaWolves wore custom Wonders jerseys that were auctioned online. Proceeds from the auction went toward NoticeAbility, a nonprofit dedicated to helping students with dyslexia identify their unique strengths and build self-esteem. Gania said roughly 3,500 tickets were pre-sold for the reunion, rivaling Fourth of July ticket sales. After the game, attendees watched a screening of \u201cThat Thing You Do!\u201d on the UPMC Park video board from the outfield grass. For fans of the film, the experience was a night to remember. \u201cI really was drawn to the idea of having a dream, how quickly it can happen and how quickly it can go away,\u201d said Jimmy Boyce, a self-described \u201csuperfan\u201d of the film from Chicago. \u201cIt\u2019s a metaphor for life. You got to grab those moments when they\u2019re there because there isn\u2019t a guarantee that they will still be there later.\u201d ___ Online: https:\/\/bit.ly\/3tk3rVq