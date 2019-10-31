Ridgefield Guild of Artists’ Festive Home 2019 designers are preparing for their vignettes as part of the holiday showcase opening November 15th : form left, Mindy Costanza, Diana Arfine, Maria Flynn, Abigail Braden, Jennifer Coleman and Rachel Belden with board president, Mary Pat Devine seated in front. (Missing from photo: Molly Hirsch and Amanda Dranow.)