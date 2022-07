FERNDALE, Wash. (AP) — The Ferndale Police Department has identified and is searching for a man suspected of shooting and killing a Ferndale business owner Thursday afternoon.

Ferndale police are searching for 49-year-old Todd D. Andersen on suspicion of first-degree murder, according to a news release from the city of Ferndale. Andersen is believed to be driving a rented silver 2020 Dodge Charger with Oregon license plates, according to the release.