Fendi, Del Core lead Milan fashion's runway return COLLEEN BARRY , AP Fashion Writer Sep. 22, 2021 Updated: Sep. 22, 2021 5:34 p.m.
Models wear creations for the Fendi Spring Summer 2022 collection during Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.
A model wears a creation for the Jil Sander Spring Summer 2022 collection during Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.
MILAN (AP) — Italy’s fashion capital is again alive with the sound of shoppers swarming boutiques and editors filling socially distanced fashion week venues, a sign of a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.
Milan Fashion Week opened Wednesday with 42 live runway shows and 56 in-person presentations, the biggest presence yet since the pandemic struck Italy 19 months ago, smack dab during fashion week. Adding digital presences, 146 brands are participating in six days of mostly womenswear previews.