As I was driving to the vet, all I could hear was a tiny nonstop meow. If my cat, Mary K, could only understand the little peptalk I was giving her, she would know that all would be ok.

Such is the case with adorable Bianca, who is the new resident in our cat room. As she looks around, she doesn't know where her beloved person is, why she’s not in her home and where her favorite things are.

We can’t explain to her that her owner is no longer able to care for her. Humans mourn the loss of a family member and so does Bianca.

While Bianca has been here, she recognizes some familiar faces, knows that she is loved, likes to be pet, and has found some comfortable spots to snooze. She is in a caring place but we know that a shelter isn’t the best place for her.

If you have a quiet and peaceful home and love cats, make an appointment to meet Bianca. She just celebrated her 9th birthday. She has shiny black fur, gorgeous green eyes, and a calm and loving personality. She’s been spayed and is current with her vaccinations.

To make an appointment to meet a cat or dog, please call the shelter at 203-438-0158 between 11 and 3 on weekdays, except for Wednesdays.

Visit our website at roar-ridgefield.org to learn about adoptable cats and dogs, volunteer opportunities and our Senior for a Senior program. We are located at 45 South St.

Mary Ellen Egan