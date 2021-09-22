Feeling trapped, migrants' fears grow in Mexican border city MARÍA VERZA, Associated Press Sep. 22, 2021 Updated: Sep. 22, 2021 4:15 p.m.
A man carries a boy across the Rio Grande river as migrants, many from Haiti, leave Del Rio, Texas to return to Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, early Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, some to avoid possible deportation from the U.S. and others to load up on supplies.
Migrants, many from Haiti, wade across the Rio Grande river to leave Del Rio, Texas, and return to Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, early Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, some to avoid possible deportation from the U.S. and others to load up with supplies.
A little girl holds on to her Barbie doll as she is carried over the Rio Grande river to Del Rio, Texas, as some migrants, many from Haiti, wade across in the opposite direction to return to Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, early Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, some to avoid possible deportation from the U.S. and others to load up with supplies.
A migrant wearing a mask due to the COVID-19 pandemic swims across the Rio Grande river as migrants, many from Haiti, leave behind Del Rio, Texas, to return to Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, early Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, to avoid possible deportation from the U.S.
A Haitian migrant child cries at the Padre Infante shelter, in Monterrey, Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.
A Haitian migrant rests his head on a backpack at the Padre Infante shelter, in Monterrey, Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.
A Haitian migrant woman holds a child in her arms at the Padre Infante shelter, in Monterrey, Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.
A man carries a girl across the Rio Grande river as migrants, many from Haiti, leave Del Rio, Texas to return to Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, early Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, some to avoid possible deportation from the U.S. and others to get supplies.
12 of12
CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico (AP) — After more than a week at this crossing on the U.S.-Mexico border, Haitian migrant Nelson Saintil felt like the walls were beginning to close in on him and his family.
Saintil was along the banks of the Rio Grande on Wednesday morning with his wife and four children, ages 5, 10, 13 and 16. They had returned to Ciudad Acuña the day before after eight days in the squalid camp in Del Rio, Texas, where as many as 14,000 migrants had gathered.