Feds sending $10.7M to Nebraska for airport projects

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Transportation says it's awarding $10.7 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants to 18 airports in Nebraska.

The grants include $750,000 to go to parking lot improvements and construction of an access road at Blair Municipal Airport.

The department is sending Lincoln Airport $360,000 to buy snow removal equipment and $450,000 to update the airport master plan.

Hartington Municipal Airport is getting $549,000 for runway rehabilitation, and Hebron Municipal Airport will receive $315,000 to fund the sealing of apron pavement surface and joints, plus the sealing of taxiway pavement.