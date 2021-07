YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — The federal government has issued big fines against two Yakima County fruit companies for missing the annual deadline for filing forms reporting that their facilities store anhydrous ammonia.

Stadelman Fruit LLC was fined $238,875 by the Environmental Protection Agency, while Hollingbery and Sons Inc. and the related Hollingbery CA and Cold Storage LLC were penalized a total of $118,200.