NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana man used his position overseeing subcontracts for the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help steer $15 million in government work to a business in which he had a financial interest, federal prosecutors charged Thursday.

A federal indictment in New Orleans charges Johnny C. Guillory Sr., 72, of Opelousas with conspiracy to defraud the government and making false statements. An attorney for Guillory said he will plead not guilty.