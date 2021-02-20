Feds: Florida woman threatened agents probing Capitol riot

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida woman was arrested on charges she threatened to kill FBI agents who were investigating a tip that she was at the U.S. Capitol during the January insurrection, federal prosecutors said.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Suzanne Kaye, 59, was contacted by the FBI last month but she denied having traveled to Washington. Authorities had received a tip with information Kaye had made Facebook posts saying she was at the Capitol on Jan. 6. However, after reviewing her social media accounts, they had not found anything related.