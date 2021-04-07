Federal official rescinds Haskell orders on employee speech

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The director of the Bureau of Indian Education has rescinded directives that regulated public communication for employees at Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence.

BIE director Tony Dearman notified Haskell faculty and staff in a letter Tuesday that he was rescinding a directive that forbid Haskell employees from publicly discussing issues they had with the school without going through a chain of command. A second directive said Haskell employees could not talk to the media without prior permission.