U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-CT 5th District) gave a presentation to Ms President US participants on Dec. 13. Hayes was joined by Sue Hatfield, former legal assistant to the U.S. Speaker of the House (R-Pa.). The women spoke to the girls about their experiences campaigning and being part of the minority of women in U.S. government positions. Mostly, they encouraged the girls that their work is extremely rewarding, and both Hatfield and Hayes agree that their work is “about the people.”

Mentors Ellie Carter and Kavya Anand led the girls in an activity that taught them the elements of debate, to get them more comfortable with public speaking and teach them how to engage in civil discourse.

Both the guests at the meeting and the debate activity gave the girls perspective and some preliminary experience for their personal campaigns which they will begin to develop in the new year. On March 29, the campaign and elections will be held at the Ridgefield Playhouse and anyone in attendance can vote for the next Ms President US.

To learn more or get involved, visit mspresidentus.org.