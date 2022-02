KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal indictment accuses a former Tennessee sheriff's deputy of misusing funds, a published report said.

The indictment unsealed last week in U.S. District Court charges former Knox County Sheriff's Office Assistant Chief Deputy David Henderson with one count of conspiracy to commit program fraud, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported.

Henderson, who oversaw the narcotics unit, routinely used money from the sheriff’s office cash fund and a narcotics unit credit card for personal use, authorizing more than $138,000 in Apple products between 2011 and 2018, the indictment said. It also accused him of directing officers to work on personal projects for him and others while on duty.

“Henderson made sure certain officers in the narcotics unit had access to the newest Apple products, especially those subordinate officers who followed Henderson’s directions and assisted with various construction, remodeling and renovations projects,” the indictment said.

Henderson pleaded not guilty last week to the charge. His attorney, Robert R. Kurtz, did not return a message from the newspaper seeking comment.

Henderson retired from the sheriff’s office in April 2020 after his home was searched by FBI agents.