Fed's Bostic acknowledges trades broke rules, fixes records

WASHINGTON (AP) — Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said Friday that many of his financial trades and investments in the past five years inadvertently violated the central bank's ethics rules, and he has revised all his financial disclosures since becoming president in 2017.
Bostic said the trades were made by investment managers that he did not directly oversee and he was unaware of the transactions. He said he has since changed his investment approach to remain within the rules.