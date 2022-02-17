Fear runs through Afghanistan's 'hazardous' media landscape KATHY GANNON, Associated Press Feb. 17, 2022 Updated: Feb. 17, 2022 1:36 a.m.
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Fear accompanies reporter Banafsha Binesh from the moment she leaves her Kabul home each morning for the newsroom at Afghanistan’s largest television station.
It starts with the Taliban fighters, who roam the streets of the capital with weapons slung over their shoulders. Binesh, 27, says she is frightened by their reputation of harshness toward women, rather than any unsavory encounter.