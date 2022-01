LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The city of Fayetteville has reinstated its requirement to wear a face mask in city-owned buildings as the omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to surge in Arkansas.

The Fayetteville City Council on Tuesday approved an ordinance requiring masks that is similar to one that expired in late December, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. The mask requirement will be in effect until March 2 unless extended by the council.