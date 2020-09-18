Father, son from Arkansas die in boat crash in Missouri

GOLDEN, Mo. (AP) — A father and son from Arkansas died when two boats collided Friday morning on Table Rock Lake, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Two fishing boats collided nearly head-on, with one boat going over the top of the other, said patrol Sgt. John Lueckenhoff. The crash occurred in the Emerald Beach area near Golden.

A 55-year-old man and his 14-year-old son from Arkansas were killed in one boat, Lueckenhoff said.

The driver of the second boat, a man from Shell Knob, survived, The Springfield News-Leader reported.

No names have been released and the investigation continues.