Fate of Polish judge hangs in balance as panel deliberates VANESSA GERA, Associated Press April 22, 2021 Updated: April 22, 2021 7:14 a.m.
1 of5 Judge Igor Tuleya, critical of the right-wing government's overhaul of the judiciary, speaks to supporters outside the Supreme Court in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday April 21, 2021. The court's Disciplinary Chamber was due Wednesday to examine a motion to arrest Tuleya, who faces criminal charges over one of his rulings that the government is finding inconvenient. However, the European Union has declared the Disciplinary Chamber illegal and Tuleya is defying it. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Police detain and handcuff a protester outside the Supreme Court in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday April 21, 2021, as the court's Disciplinary Chamber is deliberating a motion to arrest Judge Igor Tuleya, who is critical of the right-wing government and faces criminal charges over one of his rulings that the government is finding inconvenient. However, the European Union has declared the Disciplinary Chamber illegal and Tuleya is defying it. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 A protester encircled by police holds a European Union flag outside of the Supreme Court in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday April 21, 2021, as the court's Disciplinary Chamber is deliberating a motion to arrest judge Igor Tuleya, who is critical of the right-wing government and faces criminal charges over one of his rulings that the government is finding inconvenient. However, the European Union has declared the Disciplinary Chamber illegal and Tuleya is defying it. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A disputed disciplinary body within Poland's Supreme Court is devoting a second day Thursday to examining a motion that could result in the arrest of a judge who has become a symbol of the fight for an independent judiciary in the country.
The Disciplinary Chamber, which was created by the populist party that governs Poland, is due to decide whether to arrest Judge Igor Tuleya and force him to answer to prosecutors about charges related to a years-old ruling that went against the interests of the party.