MIDDLESEX, Vt. (AP) — A fast moving fire destroyed a 115-year-old church in the Vermont town of Middlesex on Wednesday.

The fire in the Middlesex United Methodist Church was reported around 11 a.m. Wednesday. The fire quickly consumed the church.

No injuries were reported.

There was no immediate word on the cause. Investigators were expected to arrive in Middlesex later Wednesday to search for the cause.

The church hadn’t been used regularly during the winter months.