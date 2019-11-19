Farmingville breaks ground on community garden

Farmingville Elementary School will be home to Ridgefield's newest community garden next spring.

First Selectman Rudy Marconi and Ridgefield High School student Jax Mantione have made a lot of progress on the new community garden planned at Farmingville Elementary School.

Last week, the project broke ground as a new well was dug up to provide water for the garden.

The next step is building the beds, which will happen over the winter.

The garden will have 20 plots, and 19 are still available for purchase.

If residents are interested in buying a plot, they should call 203-431-2700 for donations and plot reservations.

“Sign up soon — they are bound to sell out,” said Mantione. “Some plots will be raised an extra six inches for easier access, so specify if you would like one of these plots.”

Mantione added that the community has asked for this garden for a long time, and there are a lot of costs associated with this project.

“Please feel free to make a donation,” she said.

There will be informational meetings on the project that will be held over the winter.

“Look out for dates and times,” Mantione said. “Garden updates will continue every month, so stay alert!”