Farmingville COVID cases prompt Ridgefield question session

RIDGEFIELD — The COVID-19 cluster at Farmingville Elementary School — now up to 10 recent cases — has prompted school officials to identify in-school exposure as a possible cause, recommend testing for people who have been in the Farmingville building, and plan a live question-and-answer session Monday at 1 p.m.
“There have been 10 cases of COVID-19 in the Farmingville Elementary School building in a short period of time,” Superintendent of Schools Susie Da Silva wrote in her weekly email to the school community Friday evening.