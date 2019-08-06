Ridgefield farmers market to support Brooke Blake

The annual farmers market in Ridgefield will be held in front of Bissell Pharmacy, located at 23 Governor Street from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25.

Proceeds from the event will support Brooke Blake and the Blake family.

Brooke Blake is an 11-year-old fifth grader at Barlow Mountain Elementary School who currently is battling DIPG, a rare, untreatable form of pediatric brain cancer.

To donate veggies, fruit, flowers, jarred goods and baked goods, drop off donations to 44 Mulberry Street on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Farmers market organizers are looking for local businesses to partner with them. For more information, email farmforbrooke@gmail.com or text or call 203-733-5546.