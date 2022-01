FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The City of Fargo and the municipal board that governs the community's airport are signing an agreement Monday that gives the airport more autonomy.

Formal negotiations have gone on for more than two years and at times have been contentious. The city and the Hector International Airport Authority are signing a memorandum of understanding that changes the 50-year agreement between the two, although they will not completely sever.