Family searches for man's body after car crashes into river

TUKWILA, Wash. (AP) — The family of a man missing since a car crashed into a river south of Seattle is asking for help finding his body.

The family of 19-year-old Dupree Pickett believes he drowned, KOMO-TV reported. Searches of the Duwamish River conducted on Thursday and Friday came up empty.

Another man who was in the car was rescued and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Pickett’s cousin Latanya Jones says it is up to the family and volunteers to continue the search. She says he was the “life of the party” and the family just wants to have a proper burial.

“We are still searching for my cousin; there’s no sign of him, there’s nothing that we can go off of -- there’s so many bushes,” Jones said.

Jones added: “You couldn’t not love him, you couldn’t not want him to be around."

Jones and other family members are hoping to have a proper burial once his body is found, she said.