Family of Wisconsin veteran settles wrongful death lawsuit

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The federal government has agreed to pay $1 million to the children of an Army veteran who froze to death after he was discharged from a Veterans Affairs hospital in Wisconsin.

The family of Vance Perry filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the federal government in December. Perry's five children said the hospital in Madison was aware of their father's mental condition, which put him at risk of wandering away, and that staff knew he could not return to his residence on his own.