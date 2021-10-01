Family hurt in escalator malfunction sues transit agency

BOSTON (AP) — A family from Louisiana injured when an escalator at a Boston train station malfunctioned has sued the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority and a contractor.

Karson and Holly Bethay and their two children, of Metairie, Louisiana, suffered “multiple fractures of the upper and lower extremities; extensive facial, scalp, head and body lacerations and other injuries,” when the escalator from the platform up to the street-level lobby at the Back Bay Station malfunctioned at about 6 p.m. last Sunday, according to court documents, the Boston Globe reported Thursday.