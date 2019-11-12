Family Fun Day attracts hundreds to Ridgefield rec center
Over 400 people attended Ridgefield Parks and Recreation’s Family Fun Day on Tuesday, November 5 at the Recreation Center. Activities included laser tag, plastic axe throwing, remote control car racing (above), and a photo booth.
