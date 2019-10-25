Family Facetime: Parma Market serves 85 Ridgefield families

Parma Deli fed 85 Ridgefield families earlier this week as part of Ridgefield's Family Facetime program.

Family Facetime hosted its second take out dinner at Parma Market on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Eighty-five families participated in the device-free dinner program, which is sponsored by The Goldstone Family Foundation and Ridgefield Parks and Recreation. The mission of the program is to get families to unplug from technology and connect with family over dinner.

The take-out dinner consisted of chicken parmigiana, penne with marina sauce, roasted vegetables, and a garden salad, has had rave review.

Kerri Glass, the Director of The Goldstone Family Foundation, said the Foundation is extremely thankful to Samuel and the entire staff at Parma Market, who worked so hard preparing all the meals, ensuring they were ready and accommodated many dietary requests.

“We went from sixty two families to eighty five families in less than 48 hours, so we weren’t sure if Parma Market was going to be able to handle the last minute sign up rush, but they came through for us,” Glass said.

The next dinner is Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Geona Deli.

All sign ups at handled through Ridgefield Parks and Recreation, participants can sign up in person or online.