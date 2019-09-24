Family Dollar agrees to address accessibility issues

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Family Dollar has agreed to ensure that all 29 of its Rhode Island stores remain fully accessible to people with disabilities under an agreement reached with federal prosecutors.

The U.S. attorney for Rhode Island said the agreement announced Tuesday follows an investigation prompted by complaints from persons who use wheelchairs, walkers and other mobility aids. The investigation determined that Family Dollar stores were not being maintained to ensure sufficient accessibility for persons with disabilities.

Family Dollar Stores of Rhode Island LLC has agreed to ensure that its employees will not place merchandise, shopping carts, boxes, or other items in such a way that reduces or eliminates accessibility.

Family Dollar, which cooperated in the investigation, was also assessed a $7,500 civil penalty. An email was left with a company spokesman.