Falling tree barely misses passing driver

A falling tree barely missed a passing driver in front of a Massachusetts police station.

The Leicester Police Department's surveillance system captured the close call just before 1 p.m. Sunday.

The footage shows the large tree starting to fall as a black car drives down the road with no sign of slowing down. The car drives past the tree just before it crashes to the ground, blocking both sides of Route 9.

A police officer who was sitting in a cruiser in the station's driveway saw what happened and quickly pulled out to stop traffic.

Chief Kenneth Antanavica told The Boston Globe that the driver likely had no idea that the tree was so close to falling.

There were gusts of up to 31 miles per hour (50 kilometres per hour) in Leicester on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

The tree has been removed and the road was reopened.