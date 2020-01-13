Fall semester dean’s list: Bucknell University, Connecticut College, Lasell University, more

The following students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Bucknell University: Tierney Beauregard, environmental studies, class of 2020; Rachel Bodner, early childhood education, class of 2023; Avery Buckanavage, biology, class of 2023; Deb Cox, psychology major, class of 2020; Andrew Franz, economics, class of 2021; Tom Golden, acct & financial management, class of 2021; Rachel Johnston, undeclared, class of 2022; Emily Parker, undeclared, class of 2023; Daniel Parson, undeclared, class of 2023; Julia Sullivan, undeclared management, class of 2023.

The following students were named to the high honors fall semester dean’s list at Connecticut College: Molly Egan, class of 2023, undeclared; and Paul Mercedes, class of 2021, biological sciences.

Hannah Ward was named to the fall semsester dean’s list at Lasell University.

Brendon Wurfbaum was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Plymouth State University.

Caroline Mary Nazworth earned a master of science in geology from the University of Kansas.

Erin L. Birmingham was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Towson University where she is studying nursing.

The following students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at The University of Wisconsin-Madison: Gretchen Healy, Ian Koh, Cassandra Lebl, Rachel Lynch.

Taylor Arnold and Scarlett Ball were named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Vermont.