Fairfield County Bank named one of top workplaces in Connecticut

For the second time, Fairfield County Bank was named one of the Top Workplaces in Connecticut by Hearst Connecticut Media Group. Organizations like Fairfield County Bank receive this award based on employee feedback through an anonymous survey that measures workplace culture and employee engagement.

Employees at Fairfield County Bank recognize they are more than just a bank; they are community leaders and are a big part of Fairfield County. Founded in 1871, Fairfield County Bank has grown to a $1.5 billion bank but has never wavered in its tradition of putting employees, clients, and community above all else. Throughout the bank’s 148-year history, it has focused on making Fairfield County the best place to live and work.

“We are honored to join these ranks for a second time,” said David Schneider, CEO of Fairfield County Bank. “We strive to maintain a workplace that is known for excellence, respect, and best practices, and we believe coming to work each day should be a great experience.”