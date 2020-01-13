Fairfield County Bank introduces Coins for a Cause program

Fairfield County Bank introduces Coins for a Cause, a new program designed to support local Fairfield County charities.

Since its founding in 1871, Fairfield County Bank supports the community in many ways including hundreds of thousands of dollars each year in charitable donations, providing more than 4,000 hours a year in employee volunteer hours, and even free checking accounts for nonprofits. Coins for a Cause is the latest program the bank created to help local charities raise awareness and funds.

The Coins for a Cause program enables community members to use Fairfield County Bank coin machines to donate their loose change to local nonprofits enrolled in the program. Charities can easily enroll in the program, starting by speaking with a local bank representative. After enrolling, charities simply circulate their branded deposit records to their constituents to encourage donations.

“Local charities know that every penny counts,” said Stephen Wooters, executive vice president at Fairfield County Bank. “Coins for a Cause is just another way to help our many nonprofit clients raise the critical funding necessary for their mission. Everyone has a jar or bowl where we collect loose change. Coins for a Cause is an easy way for us all to make a difference and feel good at the same time by donating that change to a favorite charity.”

Community members are encouraged to ask their favorite charities if they are enrolled in the program so they may obtain a Coins for a Cause deposit slip from the charity.

Fairfield County Bank coin machines may be found in each of the bank’s 16 office locations. After receiving the Coins for a Cause deposit slip from the charity, community members simply use the coin machines to count the coins and bring the coin machine slip and deposit record to any local Fairfield County Bank teller to be deposited into the charity’s account. 100% of the proceeds go to the charity.

To find the office location closest to you, visit FairfieldCountyBank.com.