Fairfield County Bank appoints Cheryl MacCluskey as senior loan officer

Fairfield County Bank recently appointed Cheryl MacCluskey to senior loan officer. Before joining the bank, Cheryl was a loan officer at First Republic Bank.

As a senior loan officer, she will meet with clients regularly to determine their loan product needs to ensure their goals are being met. MacCluskey also is responsible for maintaining a knowledge base of the bank’s loan products and understanding of the qualifications required for each client.

“Cheryl is a great addition to our experienced team of lenders,” said Raymond LaFlamme, chief mortgage sales office at Fairfield County Bank. “She brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience and is excited to work with her clients to help them achieve their goals.”

In her spare time, MacCluskey volunteers at the YMCA and Inspirica. She also belongs to the Greenwich Board of Realtors, National Notary Association and the Marist College Alumni. In 2016, she received the Volunteer of the Year award from the YMCA. Growing up, she competed in dressage and actively participated in triathlons. She graduated from Marist College with a bachelor’s of science degree and currently resides in Greenwich.