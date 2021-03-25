Failed subway bomber seeks 35 years in prison, not life

NEW YORK (AP) — A Bangladeshi immigrant who set off a pipe bomb attached to his chest in New York City’s busiest subway station should face no more than the 35-year mandatory prison sentence for his crime because his attack was an aberration from an otherwise peaceful life, his lawyer said Thursday.
Attorney Amy Gallicchio told a judge that any more time in prison for Akayed Ullah would be excessive, particularly because her client “lived lawfully and peacefully” before the December 2017 attack in subway tunnels beneath Times Square and the Port Authority bus terminal.