Facing headwinds and history, Marcos to make policy speech JIM GOMEZ, Associated Press July 25, 2022 Updated: July 25, 2022 2:18 a.m.
Police personnel stand in formation along the main road leading to the House of Representatives ahead of the State of the Nation address by the country's new president Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Quezon city, Philippines Monday, July 25, 2022.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will deliver his first State of the Nation address Monday with momentum from his landslide election victory, but he's hamstrung by history as an ousted dictator’s son and daunting economic headwinds.
More than 20,000 policemen, anti-riot contingents and troops were deployed in Metropolitan Manila, where a gun ban has been imposed, to secure the late-afternoon ceremony before a joint session of Congress at the House of Representatives.