Fabulous felines looking for fur-ever homes

There’s no place like home for the holidays! That’s what we wish for 4 sweet and exceptional female cats here at the shelter. As much as our cats are loved and cared for, cats are notorious homebodies, looking for that cozy lap, the touch of a gentle hand, toys to play with and lots of love. We want them to spend the holidays in a fur-ever home.

First, we have a little black and white mom whose four kittens have been adopted. She’s waiting for her own chance to be part of a loving household, too.

Next, we have a spunky little ginger and white fur ball. She was found outdoors by a rescuer and after attentive care was brought here to ROAR. This little girl is looking forward to being indoors in a warm and toasty home.

Then we have a beautiful brown tabby. She just relishes that special closeness with a human buddy. You might call her “big boned,” but she has a big heart, too.

Finally we have our shy and lovable surrender who doesn’t understand why she’s here. She is beginning to find all the interesting things to do in the cat room and her true personality is starting to emerge.

All have been spayed and are up to date with their necessary vaccinations.

The bottom line is: these special darlings have been here too long. They have paws crossed that their own adoption day will soon arrive. For the holidays you can’s beat home sweet home!

Visit the ROAR-Donofrio Family Animal Shelter’s website at www.roar-ridgefield.org for additional information. We're located at 45 South St.

Mary Ellen Egan