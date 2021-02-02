FBI joins investigation into two bodies found on Fort Bragg

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The FBI announced Tuesday that it is joining with the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command in seeking information from the public in connection with two bodies being found on Fort Bragg last year.

A news release from the FBI said investigators are looking to create a timeline of the locations and activities of Timothy Dumas Sr., 44, and Master Sgt. William Lavigne III, 37, on Dec. 1-2. A statement from the North Carolina post said the bodies were found in a training area and that their deaths were not related to official unit training.