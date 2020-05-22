FBI director orders internal review of Flynn investigation

FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2019, file photo Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, leaves the federal court following a status conference with Judge Emmet Sullivan, in Washington. less FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2019, file photo Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, leaves the federal court following a status conference with Judge Emmet Sullivan, in ... more Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close FBI director orders internal review of Flynn investigation 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI Director Christopher Wray has ordered an internal review into possible misconduct in the investigation of former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn, the bureau said Friday.

The review will examine whether any employees engaged in misconduct during the course of the investigation and evaluate whether any improvements need to be made.

The Justice Department moved earlier this month to dismiss the criminal case against Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. That request is pending before a judge.