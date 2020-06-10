FBI, Boston police seek men spotted near vandalized cruiser

BOSTON (AP) — The FBI and Boston police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men who were seen near a police cruiser late last month that was vandalized and burned during a violent night in the city.

Two officers responding to a call for assistance parked the cruiser not far from the Boston Common at about 9:30 p.m. on May 31.

A short time later, several people broke the vehicle's windows and set it on fire, police said in a statement.

Police on Tuesday released surveillance images of men who were in the area at the time.

Both men appear to be 18 to 20 years old and from 5-foot-8 to 6-feet tall, police said. One wore a white hoodie, red bandanna, and gray shorts. The other man wore a black T-shirt, black shorts, and a black ball cap.

Police said they want to talk to the men because they “may have information relevant to the ongoing investigation into the vandalism and arson" of the cruiser.

What started that day as a peaceful protest over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck as he pleaded for air, later turned violent.